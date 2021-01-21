Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.40 by Raymond James

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) has been given a C$2.40 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. Roxgold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The company has a market cap of C$563.37 million and a PE ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

