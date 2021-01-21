Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) stock traded down GBX 40.20 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,436.80 ($18.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,832. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,214 ($28.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.89.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

