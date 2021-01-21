Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ROYMF opened at $5.19 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

