Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.