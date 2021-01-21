Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. The Reddit community for Rupiah Token is https://reddit.com/