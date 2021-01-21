Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.20

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 266,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

