Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and traded as high as $14.71. Ryerson shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 162,631 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

