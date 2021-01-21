Sabal Trust CO Has $231,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

