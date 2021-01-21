Sabal Trust CO Invests $261,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.54 and a 200-day moving average of $473.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

