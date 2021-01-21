Sabal Trust CO Makes New Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1,161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,574,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRK stock opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

