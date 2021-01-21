Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,666,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $247.76. 24,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

