Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 719,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

