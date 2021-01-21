Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $21.52 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,522,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 7.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.37. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,603. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.

