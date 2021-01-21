Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $218.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.