Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 388,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

