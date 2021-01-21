Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

OTCMKTS:FTCVU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 176,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,071. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

