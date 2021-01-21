Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,410 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTOCU traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,280. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.