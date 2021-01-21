Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.