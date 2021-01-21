Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $930,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,521,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after buying an additional 219,353 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 15,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

