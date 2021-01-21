SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $58.18 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5,812.19 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,231,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

