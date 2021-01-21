Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.82

Shares of Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.82 and traded as high as $38.73. Salt High truBeta US Market ETF shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 769 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Salt High truBeta US Market ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

