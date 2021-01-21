Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

SFRGY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

