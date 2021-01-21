Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $598,000 Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.12% of TriState Capital worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

