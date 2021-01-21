Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 2,016 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.77. 155,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.