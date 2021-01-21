Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 885 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.21. 10,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,194. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.