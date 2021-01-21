Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 1,200 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 4,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

