Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 843,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

