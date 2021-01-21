Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,581. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

