Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.