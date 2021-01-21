Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $96,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 44,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,049. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

