Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,467. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $93.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

