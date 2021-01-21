Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after acquiring an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,467. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

