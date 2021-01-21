Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 171,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 14,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,320. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

