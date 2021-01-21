Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $469.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

