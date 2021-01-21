Seacor (NYSE:CKH) vs. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Financial Review

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacor and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $799.97 million 1.08 $26.77 million $1.38 30.67 Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.28 $15.13 million ($0.05) -176.80

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seacor and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seacor currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Seacor.

Volatility and Risk

Seacor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 1.45% 1.30% 0.70% Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seacor beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise for trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal locations. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment designs, develops, and maintains alternative energy and power solutions; and offers liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fuel supply and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and transportation customers. This segment also engages in the selling, storage, and maintenance of aviation; agricultural commodity trading and logistics businesses; and trading and merchandising of sugar and other commodities. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

