Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

