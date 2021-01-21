SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,700. The company has a market cap of $454.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.