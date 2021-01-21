See results about (LON:J) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

See results about (LON:J) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of See results about to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. See results about has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.