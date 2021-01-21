See results about (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

