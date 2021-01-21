SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

