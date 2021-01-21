Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

