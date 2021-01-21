Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.44. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 5,436,868 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SENS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $655.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.