Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $4.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

