Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -4.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

