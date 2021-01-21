ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $542.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.57.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

