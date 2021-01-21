ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $542.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

