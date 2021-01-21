ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.57.

NOW opened at $542.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.53 and a 200-day moving average of $488.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

