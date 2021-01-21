Sessia Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $617,619.18 and approximately $55,933.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00524839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.73 or 0.03817947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

