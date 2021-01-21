Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

SHAK stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.15, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $116.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,676 shares of company stock worth $50,573,832. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

