Shawn Henry Sells 15,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.